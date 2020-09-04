CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter.  If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.

Mecklenburg County

Albemarle Road Church 
Live stream at 11AM
Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053

Antioch Baptist Church
Live stream at 10AM  

Arlington Baptist Church
Live stream at 10:45AM

Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive
Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM

Back Creek Chapel 
Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM

Bethel Baptist Church
Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM

Calvary
Live stream 9:45AM

Carmel Baptist Church
Live stream at 9:30AM

Cedar Grove Baptist Church 
Live stream 10:30AM 

Center Grove
Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM

Central Church of God
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM

Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
Live stream 10:30AM 

Chapel HIll Baptist Church 
Live stream 10:30AM

Christ Church
Live stream 8:45AM

Clear Creek Baptist Church
Live stream 6PM

Christ Community Church Huntersville
Live streams 8:30AM 10AM 1130AM 5PM

Elevation Church 
Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM 

Emmanuel Baptist Church 
Live steam 11AM

Empowered Living Church

Live stream 10AM and 5PM

Faith Baptist Church 
Live steam 11AM

First Baptist Charlotte
Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM

First Baptist Church Huntersville
Live stream at 11AM

Forest Hill Church
Live stream 9:15AM, 11AM and 8PM

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Live stream 8AM and 10AM

Greater Bethel AME Church Charlotte
Live stream at 10AM

Hickory Grove Baptist Church
Live stream 8AM

Lakeview Baptist Church 
Live stream 10AM

Matthews United Methodist Church

Live stream 9:30AM and 11:00AM

Mecklenburg Community Church
8:15AM. 9:30AM, 11AM, 1:30PM, 5:30PM, 7PM and 8:30PM

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

Live stream 11:00AM

Myers Park United Methodist Church
8:45AM, 9:45AM and 11AM

Myers Park Presbyterian Church
Live stream 6:45AM and 8:45AM

New City Church
Live stream 9AM, 10:30AM and 5PM

The Park Church
Live stream 9:45AM

St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Live stream 10AM

St. Matthew Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM

St. Paul Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM

St. Peter’s Episocpal Church
Live stream 10 AM


Steele Creek Church Arrowood
Live Stream 10:15AM

StoneBridge Church Community
Live stream 10:20AM

UNION COUNTY

Corinth Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM

Grace United Methodist Church
Live stream 11AM 

Lakeside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM

Morningside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday

New Life Baptist Church
Live stream 11AM

Tabernacle Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM

Union Church of GOD
Live stream 10:45AM 

Union Presbyterian Church
Live stream 11AM

Union Seventh Day Adventist Church
Live stream Sunday 11AM

York County

Epiphany Lutheran Church
Live stream 9AM

First ARP Church
Prerecorded stream 

Lakewood Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM

The Oratory Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM

Gaston County

Elevation Church
Live stream 9:30AM

Luthern Chapel Church
Live stream 9AM

Queen of the Apostles
Live stream 10AM

Seacoast Church
Live stream 8:30AM

Lincoln County

Denver Baptist Denver, NC
Live stream 10AM

First Baptist Lincolnton 
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30

Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC
Live stream 10:15AM

Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC
Live stream 10:30AM

Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC
Live stream 7AM and 10AM

Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC
Live stream 9:30AM  

Cabarrus County

St. James Catholic, Concord
Live stream 11AM English
Live stream 1PM Spanish