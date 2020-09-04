CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Lake Forest Church live stream on WCNC.com Sunday at 10AM
Myers Park United Methodist Church live stream on WCNC.com Sunday at 11AM
Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter. If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.
Mecklenburg County
Albemarle Road Church
Live stream at 11AM
Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053
Antioch Baptist Church
Live stream at 10AM
Arlington Baptist Church
Live stream at 10:45AM
Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive
Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM
Back Creek Chapel
Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM
Calvary
Live stream 9:45AM
Carmel Baptist Church
Live stream at 9:30AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Center Grove
Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM
Central Church of God
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM
Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Chapel HIll Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Christ Church
Live stream 8:45AM
Clear Creek Baptist Church
Live stream 6PM
Christ Community Church Huntersville
Live streams 8:30AM 10AM 1130AM 5PM
Elevation Church
Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Live steam 11AM
Empowered Living Church
Faith Baptist Church
Live steam 11AM
First Baptist Charlotte
Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM
First Baptist Church Huntersville
Live stream at 11AM
Forest Hill Church
Live stream 9:15AM, 11AM and 8PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Live stream 8AM and 10AM
Greater Bethel AME Church Charlotte
Live stream at 10AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
Live stream 8AM
Lakeview Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
Matthews United Methodist Church
Live stream 9:30AM and 11:00AM
Mecklenburg Community Church
8:15AM. 9:30AM, 11AM, 1:30PM, 5:30PM, 7PM and 8:30PM
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
Myers Park United Methodist Church
8:45AM, 9:45AM and 11AM
Myers Park Presbyterian Church
Live stream 6:45AM and 8:45AM
New City Church
Live stream 9AM, 10:30AM and 5PM
The Park Church
Live stream 9:45AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Live stream 10AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
St. Peter’s Episocpal Church
Live stream 10 AM
Steele Creek Church Arrowood
Live Stream 10:15AM
StoneBridge Church Community
Live stream 10:20AM
UNION COUNTY
Corinth Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Live stream 11AM
Lakeside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Morningside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday
New Life Baptist Church
Live stream 11AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Union Church of GOD
Live stream 10:45AM
Union Presbyterian Church
Live stream 11AM
Union Seventh Day Adventist Church
Live stream Sunday 11AM
York County
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Live stream 9AM
First ARP Church
Prerecorded stream
Lakewood Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
The Oratory Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM
Gaston County
Elevation Church
Live stream 9:30AM
Luthern Chapel Church
Live stream 9AM
Queen of the Apostles
Live stream 10AM
Seacoast Church
Live stream 8:30AM
Lincoln County
Denver Baptist Denver, NC
Live stream 10AM
First Baptist Lincolnton
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30
Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC
Live stream 10:15AM
Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC
Live stream 10:30AM
Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC
Live stream 7AM and 10AM
Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC
Live stream 9:30AM
Cabarrus County
St. James Catholic, Concord
Live stream 11AM English
Live stream 1PM Spanish