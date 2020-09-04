CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter. If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.

Mecklenburg County

Albemarle Road Church

Live stream at 11AM

Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053

Antioch Baptist Church

Live stream at 10AM

Arlington Baptist Church

Live stream at 10:45AM

Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive

Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM

Back Creek Chapel

Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM

Bethel Baptist Church

Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM

Calvary

Live stream 9:45AM

Carmel Baptist Church

Live stream at 9:30AM

Cedar Grove Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Center Grove

Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM

Central Church of God

Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM

Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Chapel HIll Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Christ Church

Live stream 8:45AM

Clear Creek Baptist Church

Live stream 6PM

Christ Community Church Huntersville

Live streams 8:30AM 10AM 1130AM 5PM

Elevation Church

Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Live steam 11AM

Empowered Living Church

Live stream 10AM and 5PM

Faith Baptist Church

Live steam 11AM

First Baptist Charlotte

Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM

First Baptist Church Huntersville

Live stream at 11AM

Forest Hill Church

Live stream 9:15AM, 11AM and 8PM

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Live stream 8AM and 10AM

Greater Bethel AME Church Charlotte

Live stream at 10AM

Hickory Grove Baptist Church

Live stream 8AM

Lakeview Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

Matthews United Methodist Church

Live stream 9:30AM and 11:00AM

Mecklenburg Community Church

8:15AM. 9:30AM, 11AM, 1:30PM, 5:30PM, 7PM and 8:30PM

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

Live stream 11:00AM

Myers Park United Methodist Church

8:45AM, 9:45AM and 11AM

Myers Park Presbyterian Church

Live stream 6:45AM and 8:45AM

New City Church

Live stream 9AM, 10:30AM and 5PM

The Park Church

Live stream 9:45AM

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

Live stream 10AM

St. Matthew Catholic Church

Live stream 9AM

St. Paul Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

St. Peter’s Episocpal Church

Live stream 10 AM



Steele Creek Church Arrowood

Live Stream 10:15AM

StoneBridge Church Community

Live stream 10:20AM

UNION COUNTY

Corinth Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

Grace United Methodist Church

Live stream 11AM

Lakeside Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Morningside Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday

New Life Baptist Church

Live stream 11AM

Tabernacle Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Union Church of GOD

Live stream 10:45AM

Union Presbyterian Church

Live stream 11AM

Union Seventh Day Adventist Church

Live stream Sunday 11AM

York County

Epiphany Lutheran Church

Live stream 9AM

First ARP Church

Prerecorded stream

Lakewood Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

The Oratory Catholic Church

Live stream 9AM

Gaston County

Elevation Church

Live stream 9:30AM

Luthern Chapel Church

Live stream 9AM

Queen of the Apostles

Live stream 10AM

Seacoast Church

Live stream 8:30AM

Lincoln County

Denver Baptist Denver, NC

Live stream 10AM

First Baptist Lincolnton

Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30

Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC

Live stream 10:15AM

Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC

Live stream 10:30AM

Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC

Live stream 7AM and 10AM

Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC

Live stream 9:30AM

Cabarrus County

St. James Catholic, Concord

Live stream 11AM English

Live stream 1PM Spanish