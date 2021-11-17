Loaves & Fishes handing out turkeys to those in need

For those wishing to donate turkeys or other food to Loaves & Fishes organization, donations can be dropped off at their warehouse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday kicked off a week of giving for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, which served more than 1,000 people by handing out turkeys and fixing to those in need.

Last week, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz spoke with Tina Postel, the executive director of the food pantry, who said the thousands of turkeys ordered in August may not make it in time. The organization, like so many others, has been dealing with supply chain chaos.

The 1,700 turkeys ended up coming in the knick of time, though -- arriving in Charlotte Tuesday night.

Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays will be handing out Thanksgiving food every day through next Wednesday.

For those wishing to donate turkeys or other food to Loaves & Fishes organization, donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 648 Griffith Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization is in great need of the following products for daily meal boxes:

Canned Meats – tuna, chicken, salmon

tuna, chicken, salmon Canned Fruits – especially no sugar added or in juice

especially no sugar added or in juice Canned Pastas – SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc…

SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc… Peanut Butter

Pasta such as spaghetti, elbows, etc

