x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Loaves & Fishes handing out turkeys to those in need

For those wishing to donate turkeys or other food to Loaves & Fishes organization, donations can be dropped off at their warehouse.
Credit: UPI
Frozen Thanksgiving Day turkeys sit in a box, waiting to be placed in a freezer for sale on the first day of sale at the Schnucks Grocery Store in Des Peres, Missouri on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday kicked off a week of giving for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, which served more than 1,000 people by handing out turkeys and fixing to those in need. 

Last week, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz spoke with Tina Postel, the executive director of the food pantry, who said the thousands of turkeys ordered in August may not make it in time. The organization, like so many others, has been dealing with supply chain chaos.  

RELATED: National supply shortages having local impact, hurting Charlotte businesses and food banks

The 1,700 turkeys ended up coming in the knick of time, though -- arriving in Charlotte Tuesday night.

Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays will be handing out Thanksgiving food every day through next Wednesday.

For those wishing to donate turkeys or other food to Loaves & Fishes organization, donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 648 Griffith Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization is in great need of the following products for daily meal boxes:   

  • Canned Meats – tuna, chicken, salmon
  • Canned Fruits – especially no sugar added or in juice
  • Canned Pastas – SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc…
  • Peanut Butter
  • Pasta such as spaghetti, elbows, etc

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

Where's the Money? Experts say to buy gaming consoles on your gift lists now