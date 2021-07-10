Lowe's to hold Halloween celebration for kids to dress up, get free candy

Making up for missed trick-or-treating, Lowe's is inviting children to dress up to get free candy in their stores this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's is bringing an extra dose of Halloween spirit this year with a fun opportunity for trick-or-treaters to get even more candy after missing out last year.

On Oct. 21, Lowe's Home Improvement stores nationwide will host "Hal-LOWE-en Trick-or-Treat Tryouts" to "make up for lost time" during the pandemic that forced many kids to skip out on parties and celebrations.

These special events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and registration is required due to limited space. Families are invited to dress up in their costume and post in front of a scary-cute spiderweb and, of course, get free candy. Click here for information on how to register.

