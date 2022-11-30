McAdenville's newest businesses ready for Christmas Town

Entrepreneurs in the Charlotte region are excited to experience the magic of Christmas Town as McAdenville gains popularity year-round.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Local businesses hope to see a prosperous December as 600,000 visitors are expected to drive through the old mill town of McAdenville to see the holiday lights.

One of the area's new developments, Dynamo 31, is now a reality with the River Room as its anchor unit. The patio is front and center to the lighting ceremony that will officially kick off Christmas Town, USA.

John Searby, Executive Director of Catawba Riverkeeper and its River Room taproom, told WCNC Charlotte, “There’s a lot more parking than there’s ever been here. There’s a lot more to do than there’s ever been here. And I think all of us businesses are certainly banking on having a huge December.”

Searby said moving the nonprofit's headquarters to McAdenville falls in line with the group's principles. He said the idea to open up a taproom involves having great beer come from great water.

“Why does an environmental nonprofit run a taproom? I always tell them, because not only does it help fund our mission, but it helps us tell the story about our mission," he said.

Searby said it's exciting to be on the front end of new businesses heading to the small Gaston County town.

Around the corner on Main Street, Dwayne Hedrick and his wife made sure they were well stocked for tomorrow's lighting ceremony and through Christmas Day. They opened 115 Craft in June and said locals are excited about the new watering hole.

“This is our first year here so we look forward to kind of seeing how it’s gonna play out. And I’m anxious, nervous, and excited," he said. "I love Christmas, so that’s perfect for us.”

115 Craft is the couple's second taproom location. Hedrick said they fell in love with the town and loved seeing the growth.

“The people are amazing. It’s definitely Christmas Town almost year-round," he said. "Everybody is happy to be here and happy to have us.”

Hedrick's request was only that people be patient with traffic and with those trying to serve visitors, especially for the next few weeks.

Searby suggested people try to arrive in the area before 5 p.m. and park their car so they can enjoy the event that has become more pedestrian friendly.