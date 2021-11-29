McAdenville's annual Christmas celebration starts this week

Christmas Town USA, one of America's most popular Christmas displays, returns to McAdenville on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holiday spirit will continue to spread across the Charlotte area as the McAdenville lights at Christmas Town USA are back this week.

This year's Christmas celebration gets underway with the annual lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Every winter, the small Gaston County town transforms into a festive wonderland for Christmas lovers across the Carolinas.

Christmas Town USA, now in its 66th year, runs daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night, including weekends. Lights will go off regardless of how many cars are in line at 10 p.m., so arriving early is a good idea if you want to see the lights.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors pass through to see the lights each year. Christmas Town USA's website encourages guests to visit on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to avoid large crowds on the weekends.

McAdenville's Christmas Town USA was voted No. 4 in America by USA TODAY readers in 2020 and is once again in the top 10 this year.

