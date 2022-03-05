What moms in the Carolinas really want for Mother's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new survey is revealing what moms actually want for Mother's Day, and the answer may surprise you (or not if you're a mom).
Time2Play released the results from a survey asking what moms really want, even if they won't tell you. In case you haven't already planned, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8.
The No. 1 response is more sleep. In fact, moms in 18 states said a nap would be the perfect Mother's Day gift. In the Carolinas, though, moms aren't looking for just a little extra sleep. They say a meal they don't have to cook would be the best gift possible.
Other popular responses included help with chores, flowers and spa treatment, while moms in Missouri simply say a card from their kids would warm their hearts.
Time2Play surveyed more than 1,000 mothers with children who still live at home for the survey.
Moms also want a little break from the family. When asked if they would take a full day or more away from their kids, two-thirds of mothers said yes. So if you want to give mom a great Mother's Day, let her sleep in and then take the day off. She'll thank you for it.
