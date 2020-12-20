Muggsy Bogues' holiday giveaway event will help close to 400 Charlotte residents in need

"I'm thankful that I'm in a position where I can help others, and I just want to make sure we just try to bring joy to their lives during this crisis right now."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte NBA legend Muggsy Bogues is getting in the holiday spirit. Sunday, he and The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation hosted a Labor of Love giveaway for Charlotte residents in need.

The giveaway happened from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bojangles' Coliseum.

Bogues and other volunteers handed out "holiday hope bags and pantry packs" filled with non-perishables and hygiene products. McDonald's also donated gift cards. Former Hornets owner George Shinn also took part, making a generous donation.

Before the event, Bogues said in a statement that Charlotte is where his heart is, "not only this holiday season but all year long." He said it's important to take care of those in need, and hopes to spread holiday cheer.

The food and supplies will help close to 400 Charlotte residents in need. Pre-selected organizations were able to collect the bags while viewers at home were able to take part via a Zoom call.