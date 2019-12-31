CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Countless people in the Queen City are counting down to 2020, and New Year's Celebrations are kicking off all around the Charlotte area.

Much of the WCNC team is spending New Year's Eve at Carowinds WinterFest, but plenty of people are flocking to uptown to watch the crown light up, and still more are planning to curl up on the couch and watch the ball drop in New York City.

RELATED: 40 free and cheap New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events around Charlotte 2020

In uptown Charlotte, people made their way to Levine and Tryon for the annual lighting of the Queen City Crown.

Those looking for family fun this New Year's Eve may be headign to Carowinds WinterFest. At 7 p.m., those at the park can catch a parade with over 40,000 lights covering all the floats, and over 140 performers. The parade lasts about 45 minutes.

In South Carolina, fireworks stands have been busy stocking up and selling 'end of the year' favorites. With celebratory fireworks comes loud noises that can be easily mistaken for gunshots, so law enforcement encourage people to be certain of what they hear before they call the police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a video explaining what people need to know when it comes to fireworks safety -- including a reminder that in North Carolina, fireworks that explode or project into the air are illegal.

MORE ON WCNC: