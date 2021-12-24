We dare you not to gush! NICU babies rock adorable outfits for Christmas at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital

The NICU’s tiniest patients were sporting adorable outfits, courtesy of Preemies of the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Christmas spirit is alive at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

The staff and precious babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and neonatal progressive care unit are definitely ready for the holidays.

"We will be caring for these babies in our neonatal intensive care unit and neonatal progressive care unit during the holiday season, and despite being away from the comfort of their own homes, that hasn’t stopped their families from dressing them up to celebrate this magical time of year," hospital staff said.

We simply CANNOT handle all this cuteness! Click through to see all the irresistible babies.

