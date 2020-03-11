Health experts concerned with Halloween COVID-19 spread, look ahead to holiday season

"The best gift you can give this year is the gift of wellness. Spread wellness all around."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween weekend is over, but the concerns over COVID-19 spread still linger.

A Mecklenburg County public information specialist said in a statement about Halloween, “There was evidence of some very appropriate venues with masking and social distancing and evidence of inappropriate venues with overcrowding and minimal masking. In addition, there were a number of large parties with potential exposures. We continue to ask that everyone avoid gatherings of individuals that they do not live with, that there is compliance with mask wearing and social distancing while in public, and that if you have any reason to believe that you may have been exposed that you get tested.”

Lines of people gathered outside South End establishments could be seen Saturday night, and groups huddled close together outside their cars at what was supposed to be a socially distanced drive-in concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned people about gatherings ahead of the holiday weekend, saying last Wednesday in a news conference, "We need people to hear us loud and clear. If you're gathered with anyone who does not live in your household, you are at risk, and they are too."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Monday to find out if any businesses were cited for COVID-19 violations over the weekend, but the department did not fulfill the request by 7 p.m. Monday.

While we likely won’t see the impacts of Halloween on COVID-19 data for several more days, the number of cases in North Carolina is already trending upward heading into the heart of flu season, and holiday gatherings quickly approaching.

"We need to do everything we can to double down on messaging about masking in the community, you know avoiding those large group gatherings," Dr. Katie Passaretti, director of infection prevention with Atrium Health, said.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, the CDC lists out activities in lower, moderate, and high-risk categories.

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household is considered a lower risk while attending a large indoor gathering with people from outside your household is listed as a higher risk.

If you do have people over, Dr. Bita Nasseri, an anesthesiologist and internist, suggests giving guests guidelines to attend, such as having people go through a COVID-19 symptom checklist and doing temperature checks on arrival.

If guests are traveling, Nasseri said it’s best for them to self-isolate several days before the event to be on the safe side.

Nasseri recommends spacing people out at the table or tables, especially elderly loved ones, and wear a mask when not eating.

"If you're going to get yourself involved in any social or holiday festivities, play it safe,” Nasseri added.

If you can host the event outdoors, Nasseri said that is better than indoors. If an event is indoors, put one or two air filters in the room or have the windows open to minimize airborne exposure.

Nasseri also said it would be better to have one person handling serving the food, rather than a self-serve buffet.

There’s also the option to host a family gathering online.

"Send them a plate of all of their favorite items from Thanksgiving holiday festivities, and arrange for a Zoom meet,” Nasseri said. “Meet with them online, Facetime them so they don't miss the activities."

Nasseri is encouraging people to stay at home if they feel like they have even a little cold and be considerate of their other loved ones.