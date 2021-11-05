'I was amazed at how he looked': NC man dons Santa suit to create diverse Christmas pictures

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — As a little girl, Gena Wright of Knightdale says she never saw a Black Santa in any shopping malls or stores.
She believes a trip to see Santa should be an inclusive experience – and worries that children of color may feel left out of the magic.
"If I could have seen that when I was younger, I think it would have been really special," she says.
This winter, she and her husband are working together to help local children see a Santa that looks like them – and create a space for more diversity in the holidays.
