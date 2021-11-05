'I was amazed at how he looked': NC man dons Santa suit to create diverse Christmas pictures

By day, Brian Wright works for the U.S. Postal Service. Now he has children coming to his home for pictures with a Santa who looks like them.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — As a little girl, Gena Wright of Knightdale says she never saw a Black Santa in any shopping malls or stores.

She believes a trip to see Santa should be an inclusive experience – and worries that children of color may feel left out of the magic.

"If I could have seen that when I was younger, I think it would have been really special," she says.

This winter, she and her husband are working together to help local children see a Santa that looks like them – and create a space for more diversity in the holidays.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts