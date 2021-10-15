Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to Uptown this year

Charlotte's annual Thanksgiving parade returns to the streets of Uptown for a nighttime spectacle on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's annual Thanksgiving Parade will return to the streets of Uptown this year with a special nighttime event.

This year's Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade will be held on at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24. The parade has traditionally been held on the morning of Thanksgiving Day to large crowds along Tryon Street.

"Be a part of our region's official start to the holiday season, complete with lights, music and ingenuity," the parade's website says. "We can't wait to see you!"

The theme for the 2021 parade is "Illuminated Imagination," representing the parade's nighttime show of lights and music.

Charlotte's thanksgiving parade has grown to become the largest in the Southeast, drawing more than 110,000 people in 2019. Last year's parade was a virtual event consisting of "greatest hits" from past parades due to the pandemic.

