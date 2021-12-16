COVID-19 preventing international JCSU students from going home for the holidays

Jerome Adonis said he was disappointed when he learned of the travel restrictions to South Africa.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas is just over a week away which means it is time for winter break. College students across the country are heading home but the omicron variant is throwing a wrench in the mix.

At Johnson C. Smith University, international students are unable to leave the country to celebrate the holidays with their families. Most students already left campus but 44 are staying on campus for winter break.

Tennis brought Jérome Adonis to America and Johnson C. Smith University.

“I think if you’re motivated, and you love what you’re doing it’s like you don’t see an obstacle,” Adonis said.

Tennis is what would’ve brought him home to Zimbabwe for the first time since January. Now omicron is his biggest obstacle.

“I was supposed to go home and represent my country in the All African Games and then after that, I was supposed to spend time with my family until I come back for the spring semester,” he said.

He had just finished his Black Friday shopping for his family when he heard the news of travel restrictions in South Africa.

“I was really disappointed,” Adonis said. “I was really expecting to see them, to play my tennis, to see my family and spend the whole month with them.”

Now he’ll stay on campus with 43 other students who can’t go home for break, some others because of international travel restrictions. JCSU officials had to pull together last-minute arrangements to ensure they still had a good and safe break.

“We are putting some plans into action in terms of making sure that they feel celebrated, honored, know that they’re a part of our American traditions of Christmas,” the Vice President of Student Affairs Davida Loren Haywood said.

Adonis said his family’s situation in South Africa is very different. He said there is a curfew in place and the virus is once again interrupting school and business there. He’s thankful they are okay and plans to video call with them as much as possible.

“I think one thing this season has brought us for us to be able to adjust to find ways to keep moving on despite what’s happening around us,” he said.

All of the students returning to campus in January will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Students and staff are required to have the COVID-19 vaccine and the university is now encouraging boosters. Those who have medical or religious exemptions must undergo weekly testing.

For now, Haywood says they have not talked about delaying the start of the next semester.