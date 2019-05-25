CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, police say they’re preparing for a spike in crime.

Local departments are warning that criminals are very active during holiday weekends like Memorial Day, since so many people are out of town.

Just Thursday in the Charlotte area, more than 100 thefts and burglaries were reported.

If you are sticking around -- police say you should be even more vigilant than usual, and make it obvious you're home.

If you’re leaving town, police say something as simple as leaving a car in the driveway could deter the holiday crooks.

Most police departments also offer free home safety checks while you're away -- just call and ask.

