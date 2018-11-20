CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before we get to Black Friday, we must first eat our turkey, enjoy a slice of pumpkin pie and celebrate Thanksgiving.

And what better way than the 71st annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade in uptown? One of the Queen City's most closely held traditions, the parade dates back to 1947 and only gets better every year.

This year's parade will be no exception, featuring 17 floats and more than a dozen marching bands. Among those floats will be a commemoration of Charlotte's 258th anniversary. The city's skyline will be featured using buildings that were once a part of the old scoreboard at Spectrum Center, such as Fifth Third Bank, the Westin hotel and Bank of America corporate headquarters.

"This is such a great Charlotte tradition. It's one of the things that we love to do because it brings the community together, all walks of life in uptown Charlotte," said Adam Rhew with Charlotte Center City Partners.

The 2018 parade starts at 9 a.m. and will travel about a mile south down Tryon Street from 9th Street to Stonewall Street. Rhew said anyone coming to the parade should give themselves plenty of time to get parked and settled along the parade route.

"We would also recommend people take the light rail in," Rhew said. "Just park and ride, take the train in and then it's a short walk over."

Rhew said pets are allowed but organizers ask that you leave your pets home. The noise and large crowds can be overwhelming for dogs and not everyone is comfortable with a strange dog around them.

The parade will be capped off, of course, with an appearance from Santa Claus, ushering in the holiday season and countdown to Christmas.

© 2018 WCNC