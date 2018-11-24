ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Garden Sanctuary Church in Rock Hill is hoping to give underprivileged families a Christmas miracle.

Pastor Patrick Conley and his wife, Heather, are spearheading the “Buy A Tree. Change A Life” Initiative -- a fundraiser for less fortunate families through the sale of Christmas trees.

Leaders said not one penny goes to the church. Instead, all proceeds go toward helping families across the globe as well as Rock Hill.

"We’re partnering with Mayor John Gettys and his initiative with Rock Hill Reads,” said Pastor Patrick Conley. "Rock Hill Reads will be providing volunteers and books. Also we’re partnering with underprivileged children and at-risk pregnancy situations with the Palmetto Women’s Center.”

Conley said the church has 200 trees and will continue to sell them every week until all the trees are gone.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact Garden Sanctuary Church at 831 Cedar Street in Rock Hill.

