60,000 people expected to come out as Rock Hill transforms to ChristmasVille

Rock Hill's ChristmasVille Parade and Festival return in person this year.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill’s annual ChristmasVille festival and parade returns in person for the first time after going virtual during the pandemic, kicking off Friday. The events are expected to bring 60,000 people to downtown and $3 million for the local economy.

“What we’re hoping is that people can come out here, get out their cars, walk around downtown,” Martin Lane with the City of Rock Hill said. “Look in the windows and visit shops and restaurants.”

“ChristmasVille has grown, I think, beyond anyone’s wildest expectations,” Terry Windell, who owns the Overhead Station Gift Shop in Rock Hill along with Tami Windell, said.

After fighting to save their business during the pandemic, they are excited for the shoppers the parade and festival are expected to bring.

“A quarter to a third of our annual funding does come from ChristmasVille,” Tami Windell said.

Crowd favorites like the ornament competition and Letters to Santa are back, but the city is spacing out events because of COVID-19 concerns. The City of Rock Hill says ChristmasVille will stretch past this weekend with different activities happening every weekend until Christmas.

You can see a schedule of events here, or check the document below.

Contact Indira Eskieva at ieskieva@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts