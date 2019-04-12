NEW YORK — NBC's popular “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special will air Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on WCNC NBC Charlotte.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the popular annual live telecast from Manhatttan.

The broadcast will showcase the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza and feature festive performances by Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, NE-YO, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, and Skylar Astin and Alex Newell from NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

“NBC is proud to be the home to the most iconic tree-lighting ceremony in the country,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have an incredible lineup of performers, along with our hosts, as we kick off the holiday season.”

The 70-to-75-year-old tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs and will be topped with a stunning Swarovski star, according to NBC.

