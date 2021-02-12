Samaritan's Purse packs shoeboxes with supplies to ship to kids overseas

"Every box is important because it comes with a prayer," Franklin Graham said. "It comes with not just a prayer but it's a family behind that box."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina organization is working to make the holidays a little more special for millions of children all over the world.

Thousands of volunteers with Samaritan's Purse spent the day Thursday packing shoeboxes with items to ship to kids overseas. The shoeboxes were filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys for little ones living in poverty.

Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and son of evangelist Billy Graham, said the boxes are about more than just the gifts.

"Every box is important because it comes with a prayer," Franklin Graham said, speaking at the event in Charlotte. "It comes with not just a prayer but it's a family behind that box."

