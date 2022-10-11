Santa Claus is comin' to SouthPark Mall

Santa are now available at SouthPark Mall through Christmas Eve. Here's how to schedule an appointment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Starting Friday, Nov. 11, Santa's sleigh will be at SouthPark Mall so all the good boys and girls can meet him during the holiday season.

Santa will be at SouthPark through Christmas Eve for photos. Santa's helpers suggest making an appointment ahead of time, which will help skip the line when it's time to meet the big man. The Santa photo experience will be open daily through Dec. 24.

In addition to photos, Santa will be hosting a special breakfast on Nov. 19. During breakfast, Santa will tell a holiday story and kids will be invited to sing and dance to welcome the holiday season. The event is free, but reservations are required.

On Dec. 4, children with special needs and their families are invited to visit Caring Santa, a private photo experience in partnership with Autism Speaks designed for children and young adults who require a more sensory-friendly environment. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa and have their photo taken. Reservations are required for Caring Santa.

But it's not just the kiddos who can enjoy Santa. In partnership with CMPD Animal Care and Control, SouthPark will host pet photos with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. Shoppers can bring their pets to take pictures and owners and create special ID tags.

Additionally, the Salvation Army Angel Tree, a program where donors can pick an angel from the tree near the food court, will return to SouthPark from Nov. 18 through Dec. 5. Donations will be collected in the food court parking lot on Dec. 4 and 4.