3 ways to save money shipping this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shipping costs are on the rise, but mailing your gifts to loved ones doesn’t have to break the bank.

It is a busy season for shipping companies. The cost to mail gifts can add up, but when and how you send something can help.

The best way to save money on shipping gifts to friends and family is to do it as soon as possible. The shipping deadline is this Saturday, Dec. 17, if you want it delivered by Christmas Eve through the U.S. Postal Service’s First-Class mail.

"Dec. 19 is your Priority Mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Express Mail," Philip Bogenberger with USPS said. "The longer you wait, the little bit more expensive it’s going to be but we’re committed to getting it there by Dec. 25.”

How you pack presents matters. You can also save money by packing efficiently.

Consolidate as much as you can -- shipping one larger box will likely cost less than shipping several small packages. Additionally, reusing old boxes can help save some money, but there are options.

"We have Priority Mailboxes here at the post office and they’re free for anyone to use, if you do use your own packaging, make sure it’s a sturdy box,” Bogenberger said.

Last but not least, shop around before shipping.

You can get online quotes for shipping through USPS, FedEx, and UPS to compare costs.

Deadlines for standard shipping through FedEx have already passed but as long as you ship by Dec. 20, 3-day shipping is still available as the least expensive option for FedEx and UPS.

Luckily, we aren’t expecting widespread delays like we experienced the last few years during the pandemic. If you meet those deadlines, gifts should arrive in time for the holidays.