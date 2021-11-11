Southern Christmas Show kicks off in Charlotte

The annual holiday event runs from Nov. 11 through Nov. 21 at The Park Expo along Independent Parkway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2019.

The annual Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo in Charlotte opens its doors for regular admission beginning Thursday. The event runs through Nov. 21 at the venue along Independence Parkway outside Uptown Charlotte.

Over 400 holiday merchants will be participating in the 54th annual Southern Christmas show. The event will feature shopping, festive music, crafts, food, wines, decor -- and of course, Santa.

Ticket cost for the Southern Christmas Show

Adults (At the door) $15

Adults (Advance Online) $13

Children ages 6 - 12 $5

Children ages 5 & under FREE with a paying adult

Group ticket sales: $12.50 per person for groups of 20 people or more. Advance purchase required. Contact Hannah Lewis at 704-969-6802

or by email.

or by email. Tickets can also be purchased at participating locations of Harris Teeter grocery stores.

Rules and exclusions can be found on the event website

Show location for the Southern Christmas Show

The event takes place at The Park Expo and Conference Center, which is located at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte, NC 28205. It is located near Bojangles Coliseum along Independence Parkway (US Route 74) about two miles from Uptown Charlotte.

Cost of parking for the Southern Christmas Show

General Parking: $10 at the gate.

$10 at the gate. Valet Parking: $20

$20 Payment Options: Cash, VISA, MC, AMX and DSC.



The parking lots at The Park Expo will open two hours prior to show open each day for attendees.

Are masks required at the Southern Christmas Show?