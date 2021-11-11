Southern Christmas Show kicks off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from 2019.
The annual Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo in Charlotte opens its doors for regular admission beginning Thursday. The event runs through Nov. 21 at the venue along Independence Parkway outside Uptown Charlotte.
Over 400 holiday merchants will be participating in the 54th annual Southern Christmas show. The event will feature shopping, festive music, crafts, food, wines, decor -- and of course, Santa.
Ticket cost for the Southern Christmas Show
- Adults (At the door) $15
- Adults (Advance Online) $13
- Children ages 6 - 12 $5
- Children ages 5 & under FREE with a paying adult
- Group ticket sales: $12.50 per person for groups of 20 people or more. Advance purchase required. Contact Hannah Lewis at 704-969-6802
or by email.
- Tickets can also be purchased at participating locations of Harris Teeter grocery stores.
- Rules and exclusions can be found on the event website
Show location for the Southern Christmas Show
The event takes place at The Park Expo and Conference Center, which is located at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte, NC 28205. It is located near Bojangles Coliseum along Independence Parkway (US Route 74) about two miles from Uptown Charlotte.
Cost of parking for the Southern Christmas Show
- General Parking: $10 at the gate.
- Valet Parking: $20
- Payment Options: Cash, VISA, MC, AMX and DSC.
The parking lots at The Park Expo will open two hours prior to show open each day for attendees.
Information about parking, alternative lots, and handicap parking accommodations can be found on the event website
Are masks required at the Southern Christmas Show?
Event and venue officials will be enforcing Mecklenburg County's mask mandate so long as the mask mandate remains in effect countywide.