CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Southern Christmas Show kicked off November 8 at Bojangles' Coliseum on Independence Boulevard. The event will take place until November 18.

Ornaments hang on decorated trees and many booths are filled with hand-made pottery and other holiday trinkets at the seasonal event.

Santa Claus is also stationed in a sleigh at the event, ready to take pictures with children.

Tickets are $15 in person and $13 online.

© 2018 WCNC