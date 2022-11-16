Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info

Speedway Christmas features 4 million LED Christmas lights over a 4-mile course with displays and lights synchronized to holiday-themed music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18.

The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.

Speedway Christmas is open almost every night, rain or shine, starting Nov. 18, all the way through Jan. 8, 2023. The only day it's closed this year is Christmas Eve. The Christmas Village will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the exception of Dec. 19-21. The show runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you are on speedway property by 10 p.m., you will be allowed to drive through the show. If you're on an adjacent street waiting, you will not get to come in, so arrive early to ensure a place in line.

General admission is $40 per car. You can purchase an express lane vehicle pass for $70. Bus passes are available for $175 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Track organizers say Friday and Saturday nights are usually the busiest nights, so if you want less of a wait (and it can be a LONG wait), you should plan a trip during the week or on a Sunday night.

