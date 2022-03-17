St. Patrick's Day celebrations back to pre-COVID levels

Charlotte business owners are happy to get back in the black with people shelling out the green after a two-year hiatus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two years have passed since St. Patrick's Day celebrations shut down all over the country, including in Charlotte. Now, they're back open and hoping to cash in. People are looking to gather after two years during the pandemic. Restaurant and bar owners say they are excited about getting back into the black with folks ready to shell out the green.

Andy Hollis, the owner of Sir Edmond Halley's at Park Road Shopping Center, has been looking forward to celebrating. He ordered plenty of food for the occasion. He counted, "300 pounds of corn beef, 18 kegs of Guinness, 200 pounds of fish for fish and chips just a ton of stuff."

"2020 and 2021 were tough years but we got through it," Hollis said. "And we're just excited things are getting back to normal."

"Anytime you have the general public come back and is able to generate revenue back into the economy, is perfect," regular patron Rusty Davis said. "So, I'm very thankful that everyone's back in and supporting their local businesses."

Hollis said they've had the best February they've had in 10 years.

"It's great to have everybody come and have a great time," Hollis said. "And it's a great boost to our staff and to our pocketbooks so a great day."