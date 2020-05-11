Starbucks' 2020 holiday cups arrive this week

Starbucks will give a free collectible red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage on Friday.

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year for Starbucks fans.

The coffee giant announced its iconic holiday cups and menu items will return to stores nationwide on Friday, Nov. 6.

This year's holiday menu items include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha is making its 18th annual appearance on the menu.

Four new cup designs be available in Starbucks stories this winter including "Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap" designs. Starbucks said its holiday cups feature iconic Starbucks icons like a crown, mermaid tail and mermaid scales that are mixed with holiday themes and colors.

For a third year, Starbucks said it will give a free collectible red holiday cup to customers who order a "handcrafted holiday beverage" on Friday, Nov. 6 at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S.

Holiday food items this year include the new Cranberry Orange Scone and returning Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Snowman Cake Pop.

Starbucks said its Holiday Blend and Peppermint Mocha coffee flavors in Roast & Ground, K-Cup pods and ready-to-drink formats will again be available in grocery stores.

Seasonal gifts including mugs, tumblers and cold cups, Christmas Blend coffee and Starbucks gift cards also make their seasonal debut Friday.

