CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every grocery store aisle in Charlotte looked like the traffic on the 405 in Los Angeles.

Okay, that may be a little extreme, but the stores were packed.

Hours before the ovens get preheated, people stood outside The Honey Baked Ham Company waiting to grab their feast essentials. The location off Woodlawn had a line wrapped around the building, and over on Pineville Matthews Road, there was a two-hour wait.

NBC Charlotte talked to people standing in the cold. It was surprisingly unanimous that the wait was worth it, even though this year's lines for hams were longer than ever.

Keith Pfeiffer was one of the people braving the cold. His family just moved to the Queen City.

"We just moved here, so we're scrambling to get everything done," he said.

Families dividing and conquering, now that's the holiday spirit. Happy eating and happy shopping!

