3 days before Thanksgiving, this Charlotte food pantry is still in need of 500 turkeys

In a typical year, Bruce says the food pantry orders around 1,000 turkeys, but based on increased demand this year ordered an extra 500.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The race is on to make sure families in need, all have food on the table this Thanksgiving. Loaves & Fishes said, based on demand, they’re in need of 500 turkeys by Wednesday.

“We have seen our numbers triple of the people we are feeding on a weekly basis,” said Sue Bruce, Marketing and Events Director for Loaves and Fishes.

In a typical year, Bruce says the food pantry orders around 1,000 turkeys, but based on increased demand this year ordered an extra 500.

“We ran out last Thursday, we blew through 1,500 turkeys in four days,” she said.

So last week the organization put out a plea to the community asking for turkeys, and they say the community delivered. At the food pantry’s warehouse Monday, the freezer was full.

"This came from one neighborhood,” said Loaves & Fishes Executive Director, Tina Postel, pointing to a pallet of turkeys. “But believe it or not we will burn through all of these over the next three days.”

At a pop-up food share held Monday, in partnership with New Beginnings Church-Matthews, the organization planned to give away 200 boxes of food, which included a turkey, fixings, and fresh produce.

But toward the end of the event, a stand-by line of more than a dozen cars had formed, hoping to snag any extra turkeys.

Bruce said they were able to register the families on-site and everyone received a turkey. New Beginnings also provided a $25 gas card to each family.

Loaves & Fishes says the support from the community, even in the midst of a pandemic, has been inspiring and they are hopeful the community will once again come through, so they can continue to put food on the table for those in need.

“If there are families who are struggling, it is not too late to call us here at Loaves and Fishes,” said Postel.

Anyone wishing to donate a turkey or other food items can drop them off directly at the Loaves & Fishes warehouse, located at 648 Griffith Rd, Charlotte.

Anyone in need of groceries or a Thanksgiving meal can call the organization directly at 704-523-4333. Loaves & Fishes says they’ve hired a social worker to help families register.

They say pre-registration is required for the pop-up food shares which include:

Tuesday, November 24th; 10:30am-11:30am

Christ the King Church, 13501 S Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28278

Click Here to Register for the Christ the King Church Food Share

Wednesday, November 25th, 1:00pm-2:00pm

Statesville Avenue Presbyterian, 3435 Nevin Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Click Here to Register for the Statesville Ave. Presbyterian Church Food Share