How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that.

Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents just need to put the tree out on the curb like they would for regular trash collection. It's important to make sure all lights and decorations have been removed from the tree.

For those looking to part ways with an artificial tree, Charlotte residents can schedule a pickup by calling 311.

City of Gastonia Government said Gastonia residents can leave discarded live trees -- without lights or decorations -- out with trash and yard waste to be collected on regular collection days.

There is another solution in Gaston County, though.

Gaston County Solid Waste and Recycling is accepting Christmas trees at its facility at 3120 Philadelphia Church Road in Dallas through Jan. 31. Trees handed over there will be used to shore up stream banks in Gaston County as part of a partnership between the county and Catawba Lands Conservancy.

In York County, South Carolina, live Christmas trees are accepted for recycling through Jan. 31 at several recycling centers in the county, listed online.

