Trees for Troops donates Christmas trees to NC military families

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Hundreds of live Christmas trees will be free for local military families across the country.

Trees for Troops will have a base delivery station in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to provide farm-grown trees to U.S. armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families.

They will distribute trees on Dec. 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A valid military I.D. is required at the time of pickup.

450 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Leisure Travel Services Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 or until all are given out. Leisure Travel Services will be at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. on November 29 to distribute vouchers, according to the U.S. Army Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation.

Trees for Troops establish in 2005 after a partnership between FedEx and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation was formed. Together, these two organizations expanded on the concept of providing thousands of trees to troops across the nation, according to the Trees for Troops organization.

With the help of the American farm families and the public, Trees for Troops has provided 262,265 Christmas trees to military households in all branches of the military including, the U.S. troops overseas.

In 2012, Trees for Troops was honored at the White House as a top 20 national finalist in the Joining Forces Community Challenge, an initiative started by First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden to recognize organizations that provide exemplary service and support to military families, as reported by the Trees for Troops fact sheet.

Here’s How You Can Get Involved

Information provided by Trees for Troops

Follow Trees for Troops on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter and share our posts with your social networks.

Donate funds online at The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations are tax-deductible.

Double your donation: some employers will match your charitable donations. Check with your company’s human resources department to see if your employer offers a charitable matching program. If you are a federal employee, select #12283 in the Combined Federal Campaign.

When you purchase your family’s tree, ask your Christmas Tree retailer if they are involved in Trees for Troops (search “We Support Trees for Troops” signs). Many Christmas Tree retailers accept donations or provide other opportunities to support the program.