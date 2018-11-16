CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2018 holiday travel season officially got underway Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Long lines began to form as early as 5 a.m. with Americans getting their travel done early ahead of Thanksgiving. The TSA expects massive crowds this year, saying 25 million passengers will be screened this year, a seven-percent increase from last year.

The busiest days to fly are expected to be Friday, November 16 and Sunday, November 25. Even though the lines were long, most people waiting were in good spirits Friday.

"Just getting on the plane and taking my flight to El Paso, Texas," said one woman. "Going to see my son and my grandbabies especially, it's going to be a wonderful Thanksgiving."

Before you head to the airport, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Make sure you arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights, three for international

Charlotte airport officials ask that you use the hourly parking deck for pick-up and drop-off of passengers

TSA, security checkpoints and American Airlines ticket counters will open at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after.

If you're trying to bring food or any other item onboard, you'll want to check with your airline to see what is and isn't allowed

