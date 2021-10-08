Shipping holiday mail to military? Here are the deadlines to ensure delivery

The US Postal Service has announced the 2021 shipping dates for holiday mail to the military.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Planning on sending holiday presents and care packages to U.S. servicemen and diplomats overseas?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the 2021 deadlines and new pricing for sending packages to friends and family who may be stationed abroad.

First, there's the new pricing. On August 29, 2021, USPS increased the price of First-Class Forever stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents. Sheets and individual holiday and winter-themed First Class stamps are available at your local Post Office locations and online at usps.com.

There are also temporary price increases in place through December 26, 12:01 a.m. Central Time (1:01 a.m. Eastern Time) for the following services:

Priority Mail Express (PME)

Priority Mail (PM)

First-Class Package Service (FCPS)

Parcel Select

USPS Retail Ground

Parcel Return Services

International products are unaffected by the temporary price increase. You can calculate how much your package will cost to ship by using the online Zone Chart at usps.com.

Second, USPS recommends the following deadlines for mailing and shipping packages for delivery by December 25 to domestic and APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail Express

Don't wait to get that holiday mail in the postage system! USPS says customer traffic is anticipated to increase the week beginning December 6 -- with the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the season to be December 13-18.