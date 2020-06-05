CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s an idea that first had roots in 1918. As World War I drew to a close, Americans feared their food supply would shrivel. It was then when seeds for the National War Garden Commission were planted.

But soon, those War Gardens grew into Victory Gardens, and today, the idea has resurfaced as the Corona Victory Gardens.

“To help make sure we have food stability today,” said Mariah Oller, an avid gardener who lives in North Charlotte.

Oller says she first saw news the Cooperative Gardens Commission in a Facebook post and quickly volunteered.

“I applied to be a seed distribution hub and they sent me a huge box of seeds, probably like 5 pounds of seeds,” she says.

So at her north Charlotte home, she’s been busy planting everything from potatoes to onions, to strawberries and tomatoes. Oller is also bagging seeds up and distributing them across the community to anyone interested.

She says she’s so far received about 100 inquiries and says the best part is there’s no gardening experience needed.

“I’m making it so that they have everything they need to start a garden," she said. "Like they tell me how big their space is, they tell me what kind of soil they have, what kind of light they have and I pretty much, if they’re a new gardener I essentially create a garden plan for them and I say plant nine bush beans here."

Oller says she’s giving first priority of the seeds to essential workers, single mothers and those who need them the most, but says she likely has enough for everyone who inquires. She says people can pick-up from her home in University or she can mail them if people pay for shipping.

A 2020 county assessment found that nearly 15% of Mecklenburg County residents experience food insecurity, more than the state and national averages.

The coronavirus pandemic only furthering the issue, with food supply disruptions and many now without a paycheck.

Oller says the Corona Victory Gardens initiative is not only a way to for people to independently fill their bellies, but she says gardening is good for the soul.

“So good for mental health and it's so good right now during coronavirus when we want to make sure that we're in the sun so we're in the sun getting our vitamin D and boosting out immunity,” she says.

Oller says also she’s looking for any churches or schools that might be able to offer their land for growing gardens as well.

To request seeds or to volunteer, you can email Oller at harvestandmoon@gmail.com

