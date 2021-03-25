Here's why pesticides should not be your first option

Tis' the season that the bugs will start coming out but according to the Mecklenburg County Master Gardeners, that should not be your first line of defense.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's now that time of the year that all of the bugs are starting to come out, but one thing the Master Gardeners of Mecklenburg County want you to know is that 98% of what’s in your yard is not a pest but a beneficial insect.

So when it comes to pesticides they really should be your:

“Last resort! There are other things that your can that the chemicals are not your first line of defense,” said Stacy Hodes with the Master Gardeners of Mecklenburg County.

Before you even consider pesticides you need to first access your yard and what's out there. Knowledge of what bugs and plants you have is your first line of attack.

“Get out in your yard and look and determine if it is something they even need to take action on,” Hodes said.

For example: If you have tomatoes you need to look out for this guy. The tomato hornworm.

But oftentimes there may only be a few so you can simply pluck them off.

If you squash vine borers (who love straight neck squash). Something called B.T. is the safest solution Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt).

Now let’s talk grubs.

Everyone has grubs in their yard. But if there is an INFESTATION...

“That is something where you are going to have to treat but the most important thing is when you have to treat,” advised Hodes.

A good check is to peel back a small section of grass when the grubs are closest to the surface which is April to May and August to October. If you have a lot, then treatment is needed.

As for Japanese Beetles. Did you know they actually come from a grub? These will come out starting in June and by July they will have produced more grubs that continue the cycle! These beetles rarely kill plants though.

They are a temporary visitor to our yards, will eat the leaves and then move on or die. The plants will replenish their leaves once they are gone. A long-term safe way to prevent these is something called milk spore.

Lastly, beware of spraying mosquitoes.

“You’re not just spraying mosquitoes you are spraying the pollinators and those other Beneficial's,”

Mosquito season so your first line of defense if removing any standing water or mosquito breeding grounds. But to treat permanent standing water like a birdbath or fish pod…a safe method is using a product called mosquito dunks which won't harm fish or wildlife.