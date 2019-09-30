Interested in trying some new spots for frozen treats in Charlotte? You're in luck: We've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for frozen treats.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt located at 4203 Park Road.

It's that time of the year. Look for the pumpkin cake roll pint among the flavor offerings here. Salty caramel, Boston cream pie and cookies and cream are also available. See the full menu here.

Jeni's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 32 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Daniel V. noted, 'I got the trio of white chocolate macadamia, Boston cream pie and goat cheese with cherries. The Boston cream pie and the white chocolate macadamia were new flavors. I always get the goat cheese. As expected, they were all amazing.'

Pelican’s Snoballs of Uptown CLT

Pelican’s Snoballs of Uptown CLT, situated at 1200 N. Davidson St. in NoDa, is a spot to score desserts and shaved ice.

This chain spot specializes in New Orleans-style shaved ice. The menu features more than 100 flavors. Look for candy apple, pink bubble gum, sour cherry and more.

Pelican’s Snoballs of Uptown CLT currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Dana M., who reviewed Pelican’s Snoballs of Uptown CLT on Sept. 18, wrote, 'It's pretty consistent no matter what location you go to. The only issue is some people might give you more when you ask for extra than others. I recommend the strawberry and snow cream.'

Honeysuckle Gelato

Honeysuckle Gelato is a spot to score gelato and more located at 1115 N. Brevard St. in NoDa.

This establishment offers a wide variety of gelato and sorbet flavors. From honey fig to Nutella and seasonal sorbets, Honeysuckle Gelato also offers milkshakes and gelato sandwiches. Take a peek at the full menu here.

Yelp users are excited about Honeysuckle Gelato, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.

Yelper Abby L., who was one of the first users to visit Honeysuckle Gelato on Aug. 22, wrote, 'I didn't know the difference between gelato and ice cream. This spot gives you samples of anything you want. I highly recommend the brown butter crunch.'

