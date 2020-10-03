Craving Greek food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Little Village Grill

Topping the list is the Little Village Grill. Located at 710 W. Trade St., Suite G, the Greek and Mediterranean spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Greek restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp.

Want to know more?

Regarding signature items, 'Greek specialties, including gyros,' the business writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'Always fresh, friendly and fast.'

2. Zoes Kitchen

Next up is Zoes Kitchen, situated at 9848 Rea Road, Suite G. It's an outpost of the well-known chain. With four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Interested in more information?

We found this out about the business's signature items: 'Zoes Kitchen is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant serving a distinct menu of Mediterranean dishes served with warm hospitality,' it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Chicken King Nations Ford

Chicken King Nations Ford, located at 7825 Nations Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive chicken shop, Southern and Greek spot four stars out of 49 reviews.

Want to know the driving force behind this business?

'Odysseas Kakavitsas, the owner and full-time cook at Chicken King Nations Ford, has over 45 years of restaurant experience. He knows all the tips and tricks to bring you nothing but the best,' according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.