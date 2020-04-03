Craving Middle Eastern food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. La Shish Kabob

Topping the list is La Shish Kabob. Located at 3117-A N. Sharon Amity, the Middle Eastern spot is the highest-rated affordable Middle Eastern restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 337 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Fahim A. wrote, 'I ordered the three-kebab meal (chicken, beef and ground beef) because I did not know what type of meat would be good, and, to my surprise, all of them were amazing!'

2. Halal Gyro Man

Next up is Halal Gyro Man, situated at 130 N. Tryon St. With four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the food stand, halal and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Curious to know more?

We found this information on Yelp about the business's signature items: 'Chicken Tikka and lamb chops, these are our most popular and delicious gyros,' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Cedar Land

Cedar Land, located at 4832 Central Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Lebanese and specialty food spot four stars out of 42 reviews.

What can you expect to find here?

'Original Lebanese platters,' the business writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Kebabs, shawarmas, veggie combos, homemade falafel and much more.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.