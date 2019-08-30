There's always plenty to do in Charlotte, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From brunch to Afrobeats, here are four fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.

I Still Love The 90s Brunch: Labor Day Weekend Edition Featuring DJ Loui Vee

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Section @ Recess, 832 Siegle Ave.

Admission: Free

International Overdose Awareness Day

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial United Methodist Church, 4012 Central Ave.

Admission: Free

Justice 4 All

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: CROWN STATION Coffee House & Pub, 3629 N. Davidson St.

Admission: Free

Afrobeats and Chill

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 a.m.

Where: 505 E. Sixth St.

Admission: Free

