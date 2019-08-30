There's always plenty to do in Charlotte, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.
From brunch to Afrobeats, here are four fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.
I Still Love The 90s Brunch: Labor Day Weekend Edition Featuring DJ Loui Vee
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Section @ Recess, 832 Siegle Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
International Overdose Awareness Day
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial United Methodist Church, 4012 Central Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Justice 4 All
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: CROWN STATION Coffee House & Pub, 3629 N. Davidson St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Afrobeats and Chill
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 1, 3 a.m.
Where: 505 E. Sixth St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
