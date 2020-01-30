Looking to sample the best sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Looking to pop in to the latest trending spots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to climb in February in the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Charlotte-area restaurants last year rose by 13% in February over the month before.

1. Le's Sandwiches & Cafe

Topping the list is Plaza-Eastway's Le's Sandwiches & Cafe, situated at 4520 N. Tryon St. With 4.5 stars out of 363 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Crispy Banh Mi

Madison Park's Crispy Banh Mi, located at 5100 S Blvd., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches, juices and smoothies, 4.5 stars out of 283 reviews.

3. Be's Noodles & Banh Mi

Be's Noodles & Banh Mi, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles, sandwiches and more in Ballantyne East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 262 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11318 N. Community House Road to see for yourself.

4. The Common Market

Over in Commonwealth, check out The Common Market, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, which offers beer, wine and spirits, sandwiches and more, at 2007 Commonwealth Ave.

