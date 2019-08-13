There's always plenty to do in Charlotte, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got four solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from stand-up comedy to a hike.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Casual Pint, 14126 Rivergate Parkway, Suite C-1-500

Admission: Free

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Drive

Admission: Free

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Charlotte Trolley Powerhouse Studio, 1507 Camden Road

Admission: Free

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Nature Preserve, 1336 Norland Road

Admission: Free

