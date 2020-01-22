There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a coffee hour to a jazz concert, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

2020 Resolution Solution

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9-10 a.m.

Where: Queen City Grounds, 644 N. Church St.

Admission: Free

'Bad Boys for Life'

When: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Movie Grill, 210 E. Trade St., Suite D-290

Admission: Free

Tips & Sips

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Real Living Carolinas, 6000 Fairview Road, Suite #104

Admission: Free

Stevie Wonder Tribute by Noel Freidline

When: Thursday, Jan. 23, 7:15-7:45 p.m.

Where: Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.

Admission: $18

