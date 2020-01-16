From a mimosa market to a book signing, there's plenty to enjoy in Charlotte this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Winter Mimosa Market

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Advent Coworking, 933 Louise Ave., Suite #101

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Meet the Author Event: 'I Forgive You' by Vivian Page

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 1-4:30 p.m.

Where: 2128 Remount Road

Admission: Free (Donations)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Art of Storytelling Through Food

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Charlotte North Carolina, Private Location

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chamber at ANX

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 19, 2:30 a.m.

Where: ANX - Downstairs at Clutch, 601 S. Cedar St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.