Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sophie is a winsome female boxer and pit bull terrier puppy being kept at the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue.

Sophie loves other dogs, cats and children. She has been vaccinated. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Sophie's caretakers:

Apply to adopt Sophie today at Petfinder.

Kemba is a male Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently residing at Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

Kemba plays well with others, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date. Good news: He is already house-trained.

From Kemba's current caretaker:

Read more about how to adopt Kemba on Petfinder.

Patriot is a male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at South Of The Bully Rescue.

Patriot is friendly as can be, and he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. He is vaccinated.

Notes from Patriot's caretakers:

Read more about Patriot on Petfinder.

Krystal is a sweet female beagle and Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at the North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue.

Krystal loves to socialize — she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. Krystal is vaccinated.

Krystal's current caretakers say:

Read more about how to adopt Krystal on Petfinder.

Nikki Bella is an adorable female pit bull terrier puppy staying at Catering To Cats & Dogs, Inc.

Nikki Bella is happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date.

Notes from Nikki Bella's caretakers:

Read more about how to adopt Nikki Bella on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.