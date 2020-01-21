Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Charlotte.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Theo, Labrador retriever and collie mix

Hershey, pit bull terrier and chocolate Labrador retriever mix

Ruby, pit bull terrier mix

Colby, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Gracie, Labrador retriever and spaniel mix

Liesl, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Marta, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

