7900 Krefeld Drive (East Forest)

Listed at $909/month, this 769-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7900 Krefeld Drive.

The apartment comes with a balcony, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

11505 Masterton Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 11505 Masterton Road. It's listed for $910/month for its 709 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

8242 Runaway Bay Drive (East Forest)

Here's a 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8242 Runaway Bay Drive that's going for $915/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

921 Ambassador St. (Enderly Park)

Located at 921 Ambassador St., here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $925/month.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $69 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

3317 Magnolia Hill Drive (Windsor Park)

Lastly, listed at $929/month, this 757-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3317 Magnolia Hill Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

