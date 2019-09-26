Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8200 River Birch Drive (Sterling)

First, here's a 918-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8200 River Birch Drive that's going for $1,000/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4920 Tanager Park Drive (Hamilton Circle)

Next, check out this 826-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4920 Tanager Park Drive. It's listed for $1,010/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a gym. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

2300 Village Lake Drive (East Forest)

Located at 2300 Village Lake Drive, here's a 980-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,011/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.

7259 Point Lake Drive (Hickory Ridge)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7259 Point Lake Drive. It's listed for $1,019/month for its 1,040 square feet.

The unit has a balcony. The building features a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

11505 Masterton Road

Finally, here's an 870-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11505 Masterton Road that's going for $1,020/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

