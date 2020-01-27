Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Charlotte if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2808 Cross Point Circle (East Forest)

Listed at $1,004/month, this 724-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2808 Cross Point Circle.

The apartment comes with a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

7916 Harris Hill Lane (Prosperity Church Road)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7916 Harris Hill Lane. It's listed for $1,008/month for its 1,000 square feet.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

7808 Andover Woods Drive (Starmount Forest)

Here's an 830-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7808 Andover Woods Drive that's going for $1,009/month.

The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking, a business center and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

4920 Tanager Park Drive (Slater Rd-Hamilton Circle)

Next, check out this 826-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4920 Tanager Park Drive. It's listed for $1,010/month.

The building includes a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

3300 Open Field Lane (Wessex Square)

Finally, located at 3300 Open Field Lane, here's a 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,014/month.

You can expect to see a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee for the first pet, and a $200 fee for each additional pet.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

