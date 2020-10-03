Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Charlotte with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

10051 Perimeter Station Drive (North Lake)

Listed at $1,008/month, this 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10051 Perimeter Station Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7808 Andover Woods Drive (Starmount Forest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7808 Andover Woods Drive. It's listed for $1,009/month for its 830 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool. The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13301 Crescent Springs Drive (Yorkshire)

Here's an 847-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13301 Crescent Springs Drive that's going for $1,010/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

12506 Atkins Circle Drive (Whiteoak)

Located at 12506 Atkins Circle Drive, here's a 935-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom townsend that's listed for $1,023/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2800 Heathstead Place (Sharon Woods)

Listed at $1,025/month, this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 2800 Heathstead Place.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Charlotte.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.