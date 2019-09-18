Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Charlotte if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9404 Perimeter Station Drive (North Lake)

Listed at $1,105/month, this 1,138-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9404 Perimeter Station Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9336 Kings Parade Blvd.

Next, check out this 595-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9336 Kings Parade Blvd. It's listed for $1,110/month.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

12506 Atkins Circle Drive (Whiteoak)

Located at 12506 Atkins Circle Drive, here's a 935-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom Townsend that's listed for $1,179/month.

The Townsend has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

4920 Tanager Park Drive (Slater Rd-Hamilton Circle)

Listed at $1,115/month, this 826-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4920 Tanager Park Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit also comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

