Curious just how far your dollar goes in Charlotte?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Charlotte with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1801 Willow Haven Lane

Listed at $1,103/month, this 1,085-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1801 Willow Haven Lane.

The apartment offers a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

640 N. Church St. (Fourth Ward)

Here's a 546-square-foot studio apartment at 640 N. Church St. that's going for $1,107/month.

Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is bikeable.

5931 Providence Road (Lansdowne)

Located at 5931 Providence Road, here's a 1,116-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,110/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a fireplace, a balcony and air conditioning in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

7561 Quail Meadow Lane (Quail Hollow)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot situated at 7561 Quail Meadow Lane. It's also listed for $1,110/month for its 1,017 square feet.

The listing promises a fireplace and carpeted floors in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

4920 Tanager Park Drive (Slater Rd-Hamilton Circle)

Here's an 826-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4920 Tanager Park Drive that's going for $1,115/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

